Aurora community continues call for justice during vigil for Rajon Belt-Stubblefield

AURORA, Colo. — Around a dozen community members gathered outside Aurora's Municipal Center Wednesday, holding candles and demanding justice for Rajon Belt-Stubblefield, a 37-year-old man shot and killed by Aurora police on Aug. 30.

Belt-Stubblefield's family and their attorneys have called the shooting excessive use of force, while Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said his officer's actions were justified.

Denver7

"The actions of the suspects dictate what our officers have to do," Chamberlain said during a Sept. 26 news conference. "I stand by where we are at procedurally. I stand by our policies."

Pastor Arthur Porter, Belt-Stubblefield's pastor, told Denver7 that Wednesday's vigil will be the first of many calling for accountability within the Aurora Police Department.

"We just don't want to let things continue to happen," Porter said.

Denver7 Pictured: Pastor Arthur Porter with New Nation Church in Aurora

Friends, family and community activists insist deadly force was not warranted and that Belt-Stubblefield could have been arrested peacefully.

"This is yet another body, another body count, for the Aurora police, and the community has been tired," said MiDian Shofner, CEO of Epitome of Black Excellence. "So we're here to say enough, we're not going to take anymore.

Denver7 Pictured: MiDian Shofner, CEO of Epitome of Black Excellence

The officer's body camera and nearby surveillance cameras from 6th Avenue and Sable Boulevard in Aurora captured the moments leading up to the fatal shooting on Aug. 30.

The incident began when an Aurora officer tried to pull Belt-Stubblefield over for a traffic stop. Belt-Stubblefield fled from the officer and crashed into a pair of cars at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Billings Street.

In the video, the officer can be seen approaching Belt-Stubblefield’s car with his gun drawn. He made multiple demands for Belt-Stubblefield to put his hands in the air. Belt-Stubblefield disregarded those commands, got out of his car and walked toward the sidewalk.

Aurora Police Department

At that point, the officer tried to tackle or apprehend Belt-Stubblefield and was unsuccessful. It’s during that first physical contact that Belt-Stubblefield reportedly tossed a handgun into the grass nearby.

Then, Belt-Stubblefield advanced toward the officer as the officer backed away, gun drawn, down the 6th Avenue sidewalk. During his retreat, the officer made multiple commands to “get on the ground,” at one point warning Belt-Stubblefield, “I’ll shoot you.”

In the seconds before he’s shot, Belt-Stubblefield said at least six times, “Are you ready for this?” as his son could be heard saying, “Dad, chill!” and “officer, chill!” while the officer told him to “get on the ground.”

Aurora Police

The officer backed into the roadway as Belt-Stubblefield continued his advance. After retreating roughly four steps onto 6th Avenue, the officer shot Belt-Stubblefield twice in the shoulder. He then fired a third shot that hit Belt-Stubblefield in the head.

The case has attracted the attention of Ben Crump, one of the attorneys who represented George Floyd's family. Crump is now representing Belt-Stubblefield's family.

"I mean, you just look at the video and the aggression of the police officer," Crump said at Belt-Stubblefield's funeral.

The case remains under review by the 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

Denver7

In the meantime, community members continue to condemn the shooting and demand their voices be heard.

"We know Aurora must do better, and we must help them do better," Porter said.