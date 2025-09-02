APD plans press conference after man shot, killed by officer during traffic stop

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are expected to release more information Tuesday concerning the fatal police shooting of a Black man during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Aurora police scheduled a press conference at 3 p.m. to discuss the shooting death of 37-year-old Rajon Belt-Stubblefield, who was shot and killed by a single Aurora officer during a confrontation that followed a traffic stop near the intersection of Interstate 225 and 6th Avenue Saturday evening.

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said Belt-Stubblefield initially fled the traffic stop and struck two vehicles before exiting his car.

After he got out of the car, Chamberlain said Belt-Stubblefield began to approach the officer aggressively and allegedly tried to pick up a nearby gun.

The officer fired 1–3 shots toward Belt-Stubblefield, striking him dead.

Questions remain about the presence of the alleged weapon at the scene and whether officers rendered aid.

City officials, including Councilmember Alison Coombs, criticized the police narrative and called for the immediate release of body cam footage.

Chamberlain promised a thorough, transparent investigation in collaboration with the district attorney’s office.

Denver7 will provide live coverage of the press conference on Denver7.com beginning at 3 p.m.