Aurora city manager selects Todd Chamberlain as next police chief

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora City Manager Jason Batchelor on Wednesday selected Todd Chamberlain as the next chief of police for the Aurora Police Department.

If confirmed by a majority of the Aurora City Council, Chamberlain would be sworn in on Sept. 9. Council members will consider his appointment during a meeting on Aug. 26.

According to his resume, Chamberlain spent the past four years as the principal public safety consultant with the Justice Public Safety (JPS) division within SAS Institute, a data analytics company. Prior to that, he served as chief of police for the Los Angeles School Police Department from 2019 to 2020.

Chamberlain began his career with the Los Angeles Police Department in 1984 and eventually became a commander, overseeing more than 1,800 personnel. He also served as the department's first homeless coordinator. He left the LAPD in 2018.

In addition, Chamberlain serves as an adjunct professor at California State University Los Angeles. He earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice management and a master's degree in organizational leadership from the Union Institute and University.

“Todd is a seasoned professional who has a deep understanding of fair, ethical, consistent and constitutional policing,” said Batchelor in a statement. “He has the executive skillset to run a large, complex organization like APD and put leaders in place at all levels of the agency. He also has a track record of partnering with community leaders to reduce crime, enhance community safety, and establish open, honest and transparent dialogue with community members. He is an excellent communicator and is astute at collecting and analyzing critical performance data in line with industry best practices.”

In a statement, Chamberlain said he looks forward to "embracing the challenges and successes ahead."

“I'm deeply honored to be selected to lead the Aurora Police Department and am committed to serving the city of Aurora, its dedicated police personnel, and, most importantly, the community we all strive to protect,” said Chamberlain in a statement. “I look forward to embracing the challenges and successes ahead, with a focus on fostering strong relationships, building trust, and ensuring collaboration at every level. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the safety and well-being of our city.”

History of Aurora PD leadership

If confirmed, Chamberlain would become the fourth person to occupy the post since the tumultuous ouster of former chief of police Vanessa Wilson in early 2022.

Interim Police Chief Heather Morris announced last month that she would not pursue the full-time position. She did not disclose her reasoning, only calling it a "personal decision."

Morris became interim chief following the departure of Art Acevedo, who left the department in January after only 13 months on the job. He decided to return to Texas to be with his family.

Aurora PD's leadership has been marred by controversy for the past several years, most notably the death of Elijah McClain in 2019. In February 2022, the police department, as well as Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR), formally entered into a consent decree focused on improving policies and officer training.

In a November 2023 update, the consent decree independent monitor said the Department of Safety, which APD and AFR are a part of, is making progress, but the city is out of compliance with several mandates, including data collection.