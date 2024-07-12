Watch Now
Aurora's interim police chief will not pursue full-time position, city announces

Aurora’s new interim chief of police vowed to work on keeping violent crime down across the city during a swearing in ceremony Monday.
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jul 12, 2024

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Interim Police Chief Heather Morris has decided not to pursue the permanent police chief position, city officials announced Friday.

Morris was sworn in as interim chief in January. She became the third person to occupy the post since the tumultuous ouster of former chief of police Vanessa Wilson in early 2022.

Morris did not disclose her reasoning in a message to Aurora PD personnel Friday, only calling it a "personal decision."

"I am proud of the work our members have accomplished over the last 15 months since I have been a part of this organization. I am excited about the future as well because I know that we will continue to build on our successes, and we will finally have a permanent Chief! This has been a long journey and I want to thank all of you for your spirit and commitment to serving our community," said Morris.

Morris will remain interim chief until a full-time police chief is secured.

The city posted the police chief position on Monday. Officials said the recruitment process is underway and will be led by the city manager.

