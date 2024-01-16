Aurora Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo leaving the department before the end of the month

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo will leave the department before the end of the month, the city announced in a news release Tuesday morning.

Acevedo has decided to return to Texas to be with his family, according to the City of Aurora.

"This was a difficult decision to make," Acevedo said.

His last day will be January 22. Interim Deputy Chief Heath Morris will then be appointed as APD's Interim Chief of Police.

"City officials will discuss the next steps for identifying a new permanent police chief in the coming weeks," the city said in its news release.

Acevedo was sworn in as the interim leader of the Aurora Police Department in December of 2022.

Before that, Acevedo worked as a CNN law enforcement analyst and an adviser with the body camera analytics company Truleo.

Acevedo previously served as police chief in Austin, Texas, Houston and Miami.

Acevedo filed a lawsuit in 2022 against the City of Miami claiming he was wrongfully fired as Miami’s police chief in 2021 after just a few months on the job. Acevedo claimed they fired him for blowing the whistle on wrongdoing by city officials, CNN reported.

