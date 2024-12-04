Three finalists competing for vacant Aurora City Council at-large seat

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council is considering three finalists to finish the remaining term of former Councilman Dustin Zvonek, who stepped down at the end of October.

The three finalists for the seat are Jonathan McMillan, Danielle Lammon, and Amsalu Kassaw. Because the vacancy is for an at-large seat, the person appointed will represent the entire city, not just one council ward.

Jonathan McMillan, who has led several violence prevention programs in Colorado, including serving as director of the State of Colorado’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention, never gave much thought to holding elected office before the council seat became available.

“I saw narrative after narrative and a lot of stories about how the city of Aurora was being overrun by criminal gangs,” said McMillan. “And I just felt as though we needed somebody on the council who was willing to step up and say, 'This is a great city with lots of opportunity for everybody.'”

McMillan said he hopes to show others that Aurora has a lot of good to offer.

“We just need to go about it in a way that doesn't criminalize or villainize anybody,” McMillan said.

The Aurora City Council interviewed the three finalists on Monday night to learn more about their backgrounds and priorities.

Lammon is a small business owner who has lived in Aurora for the past 12 years. She has been active in the community and has served on several Aurora boards and commissions.

“We have definitely been involved in the city since we became a part of it,” said Lammon.

Lammon said her service on the Citizens' Advisory Budget Committee gives her an advantage when it comes to one of the council's most important jobs.

“I've taken deep dives into the city budget, and I have a pretty good understanding of where our city's at and what our needs are,” said Lammon.

Kassaw came to Aurora in 2007 as an Ethiopian refugee and said the city welcomed him with open arms.

"Aurora is more than a city to me. It is a symbol of opportunity and diversity,” Kassaw said.

Kassaw, who works as a lieutenant for the Geo Group, Inc., which operates the Aurora ICE Processing Center, said he would bring a unique voice to the council as an immigrant in Colorado’s most diverse city.

“Together we can amplify the voice of our city, diverse residents and champion opportunity for all,” Kassaw said.

All three finalists said they would work with other council members and community members to improve public safety and provide more economic opportunity for all.

The public will have a chance to meet the three finalists Monday, Dec. 9 at 6 pm. in the lobby of the Aurora Municipal Center.

The city council will appoint one of the finalists at the Dec. 16 council meeting. That person will serve until December 2025 when the current term expires.

In November 2025, voters will elect someone to fill the seat for a full four-year term during Aurora’s 2025 municipal election.