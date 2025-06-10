Anti-ICE demonstrators march to Aurora facility, show support for detainees and LA protestors

AURORA, Colo. — Since Colorado immigrant rights activist Jeanette Vizguerra was arrested by federal immigration authorities in March, protestors have gathered on Mondays outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Detention Facility in Aurora, which is run by GEO Group. This week, the gathering took on extra meaning after widespread immigration enforcement sweeps by ICE in Los Angeles, which led to large anti-ICE protests.

President Donald Trump sent in some 2,100 National Guard personnel to respond to the protestors without a request from local leaders, who accuse Trump of doing so to cause more chaos. On Monday, the Department of Defense activated approximately 700 active-duty U.S. Marines, preparing them to deploy to the LA area to assist the California National Guard.

The Trump administration released a statement over the weekend saying it “has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs. These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice. The Commander-in-Chief will ensure the laws of the United States are executed fully and completely.”



On Monday, more than 100 protestors marched from a nearby park to the ICE detention facility in Aurora, calling for the release of Vizguerra and other immigrants being kept inside while also showing solidarity for protestors rallying for immigrant rights in LA.

“Our families, our community members, are being dragged off the street,” said Brandon Gehrke-Quintanilla, an organizer with Aurora Unidos CSO. “And when there is oppression, it breeds resistance to it.”

Araceli told Denver7 her husband, Hector Borjas, is being held at the Aurora facility. She said she just paid for an attorney to legally fight his deportation order.

“He was detained on April 23 while riding his bike,” Araceli said. “It's been hard, especially for the kids we have. Our son that's four, sometimes he'll start asking for him, and I'm like, it's hard to explain to a 4-year-old.”

According to Araceli, Borjas does not have a criminal record but did not show up to a 2019 immigration court date, which led to the deportation order. She said they came to Colorado from Los Angeles five years ago to start a family, and her husband is in the process of seeking asylum.

She hopes the Los Angeles protestors “keep staying strong” in speaking out against immigration sweeps and said gathering outside the Aurora facility gives the immigrants held inside “strength” and the will to fight their deportation orders despite harsh conditions.

“Right now, I feel like it's important to get to show up, for everyone to show up, because it gives them more hope,” Araceli said.

ICE has maintained that Vizguerra has had legal due process after entering the U.S. illegally nearly 30 years ago. Her legal team argues her deportation order isn’t valid, and she was targeted for her activism.

Colorado activists are planning more protests, including one in front of the Colorado Capitol on Tuesday.

“We understand that this movement is about self-defense,” said Gehrke-Quintanilla. “I’m gonna defend my community. I'm gonna defend my family members as much as possible.”

Denver7 reached out to ICE for comment about the local protests planned for this week, but did not hear back.