3 people injured in East Colfax shooting Monday in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were injured in a shooting on East Colfax Avenue just after midnight Monday in Aurora, the city's police department tweeted. This happened about a mile away from a shooting Saturday morning where four teenagers were shot during a house party.

Two were shot and the third was assaulted near the intersection of Colfax and Clinton Street. They were all taken to nearby hospitals with injuries. One had serious injuries, but was in stable condition Monday, according to Aurora police.

People of interest were seen running near E. 13th Ave. and Dayton Street, Aurora police tweeted.

A suspect was taken into custody, Aurora police tweeted just before 6 a.m. Monday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

