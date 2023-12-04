Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

3 people injured in East Colfax shooting Monday in Aurora

Suspect taken into custody
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
aurora police.png
Posted at 8:39 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 10:45:37-05

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were injured in a shooting on East Colfax Avenue just after midnight Monday in Aurora, the city's police department tweeted. This happened about a mile away from a shooting Saturday morning where four teenagers were shot during a house party.

Two were shot and the third was assaulted near the intersection of Colfax and Clinton Street. They were all taken to nearby hospitals with injuries. One had serious injuries, but was in stable condition Monday, according to Aurora police.

People of interest were seen running near E. 13th Ave. and Dayton Street, Aurora police tweeted.

A suspect was taken into custody, Aurora police tweeted just before 6 a.m. Monday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives