4 shot during Aurora house party; 18-year-old taken into custody following pursuit

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting during a house party that left four people wounded early Saturday morning. All four victims are expected to survive their injuries.

One person was taken into custody following a pursuit, but police said it’s unclear if the suspect was involved in the shooting.

The shooting occurred around midnight in the 1300 block of Joliet Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Nearby officers responded to the home to the sound of gunfire and found an active shooting scene with more than 100 minors and young adults who were running or speeding away from the scene in vehicles, police said in a news release.

One of the vehicles was pursued by officers and was quickly disabled. The 18-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Police said a handgun with a large capacity magazine was recovered from the vehicle.

The four victims include an 18-year-old woman, two 19-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy, according to police. They were taken or self-transported to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-713-9867.