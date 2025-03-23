Watch Now
Mother, son suspects arrested in connection to deadly Friday shooting in Aurora

45-year-old Laneidra Williams-Whitehead and 24-year-old Jamir Williams were apprehended Saturday evening on first-degree murder charges to be filed in the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
AURORA, Colo. – Investigators announced an arrest in connection to a deadly Friday shooting, in which it appeared the victim and suspects knew each other.

According to Aurora police, at around 10:15 p.m on Friday., a neighbor in the 17100 block of E Adriatic Drive reported hearing “a commotion” in an apartment above theirs. That neighbor discovered a man with gunshot injuries, APD said in a news release.

The victim died at a hospital and will later be identified by the coroner's office.

“The preliminary investigation determined that the victim and Laneidra were in an active relationship and had been involved in a domestic dispute earlier that evening. Later that night, Laneidra’s son, Jamir Williams, arrived at the location and confronted the victim. During the confrontation, Jamir produced a handgun and shot the victim,” said Aurora police in a news release.

Police said the investigation remained open and urge anyone with additional details to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

