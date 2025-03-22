Aurora shooting Friday evening leaves one man dead

AURORA, Colo. – A man died Saturday morning of injuries sustained in a shooting on Friday evening.

According to Aurora police, at around 10:15 p.m., a neighbor in the 17100 block of E Adriatic Drive reported hearing “a commotion” in an apartment above theirs. That neighbor discovered a man with gunshot injuries, APD said in a news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital but died Saturday of the injuries.

The victim will be identified after next of kin are notified.

APD said there have been no arrests and investigators urge anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867 or at this link.