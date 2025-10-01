Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One of the students injured in the Evergreen High School shooting has been discharged from the hospital

The 14-year-old boy had been hospitalized at Children’s Hospital Colorado
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — One of the two students injured in the shooting at Evergreen High School last month has been discharged from the hospital, a spokesperson with Children’s Hospital Colorado said Wednesday.

The patient, who was identified as a 14-year-old boy by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office last week, had been hospitalized at Children’s after being transferred from another hospital following the Sept. 10 shooting.

In a statement, the spokesperson for Children’s said the boy was in good condition and could continue his recovery at home.

The 14-year-old, along with 18-year-old Matthew Silverstone, were injured when a 16-year-old peer opened fired at the campus. The shooter then turned the gun on himself and died hours later.

Matthew’s family released a statement last month saying they had “glimmers of hope” as the teen continued to fight for his life.

