Update from Evergreen HS shooting survivor, as conditions of both students improve

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – The conditions of both students who were shot at Evergreen High School earlier this month have improved, Denver7 has learned, as the family of one of the victims released more information on the 14-year-old victim's progress.

Two hospitals, including Children’s Hospital Colorado on Thursday told Denver7 the students were in fair condition. Both students were shot on September 10 by another classmate, who later turned the gun on himself.

Over a week ago, the family of one of the students, Matthew Silverstone, 18, released information about his progress, saying they have “glimmers of hope” as the teen continued to fight for his life.

“For the last week or so, we’ve heard a lot about the shooter, what might or may not have been on his mind, and rather than dwelling on that, we wanted everyone to know about Matthew, that he’s not just the critically injured victim,” said Kris Koehler, Silverstone’s uncle. “That’s true, but there’s so much more to Matthew than that.”



Family of Evergreen High School shooting victim speaks for the first time. What they want you know.

Koehler said the cards, notes, meals, phone calls, prayers, and messages the family has been receiving have been lifting the family’s spirits.

The identity of the other Evergreen High School student has not been publicly released, but on Thursday the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shared a statement from the family updating the 14-year-old victim's progress. Below is that message shared in full in their own words:

On September 10th, inside Evergreen High School, our 14-year-old son endured the unimaginable: a face-to-face encounter with a violent school shooter filled with anger and hatred. Our child suffered traumatic gunshot injuries and has remained hospitalized and undergone multiple surgeries since the incident.

In those terrifying moments, our son showed a level of bravery, strength, and will to survive that no child should ever be asked to display. He and his friend confronted the assailant, which undoubtedly allowed time for more students to flee and the school to lock down. This life-altering encounter happened before alarms were set off or lockdown announcements made.

Colleen Slevin/AP Flowers are left in remembrance of those wounded in a shooting at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colorado, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

Our son was shot at close range. Yet, he was able to run from the school to save his own life. As he and his friend ran through the school to escape, they alerted classmates about a student with a gun. Our son reached the recreation center behind the school and received immediate, critical first aid from an EMT/firefighter who was working there.

After initial surgeries he was finally able to communicate in writing. The first questions he wrote were about the wellbeing of his family, friends, classmates, teachers, and the other innocent victim, Matthew. He also asked how this could happen. His mind and messages were clear: The adults responsible for protecting children must take real, meaningful action so that no child or family endures this kind of horror – in school or anywhere. Character is proven when tested, and our son showed and continues to show his loving, caring heart and principled mind.

As we surround him in the hospital, grapple with medical diagnoses and a long sequence of surgeries, and process immense grief, we are also deeply grateful. To the librarian who pointed him toward safety as he ran for his life through the library emergency exit. To the EMT/firefighter and others who gave him care in those first critical moments. To the first responders and initial hospital staff who triaged his injuries. To the flight team who flew him to the PICU. To the incredible nurses, doctors, surgeons, and care providers who dedicate their lives to helping children and families on their darkest days. To the Jeffco deputies standing guard outside of his hospital room to provide a sense of safety, as well as the victim advocates. And to the Evergreen community - and communities across our state and country - who have surrounded us with love and support in so many ways. It is through your support that he will persevere and return to the community that loves him.

Caleb Foreman A sign that greeted attendees of the vigil in Evergreen on Thursday.

The road ahead for our beloved son and family will be long and complicated – physically, emotionally, and in ways we cannot yet imagine. The same is likely true for all who lived through this tragedy. His and our wish is that real change will come from it, finally.

Support for children, families and communities irrevocably affected by gun violence in schools often fades long before victims heal. Recovery takes time far beyond news cycles. These children need more than momentary sympathy and support; they need lasting commitment. Stand with them and for them for the duration. Our immediate priority is our son's recovery. Moving forward, we are committed to working together to ensure the long-term safety and wellbeing of all our children.

Please continue to hold our son and Matthew in your hearts and give them support and strength as they continue through the long and difficult journey of recovery.

Two weeks after the tragic shooting, students on Thursday returned to campus for the first half day of classes. The school’s gradual plan to return students continues on Friday with a half day of classes.

Responding to questions from the public about "the number of assailants involved" in the shooting, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said it "can confirm with absolute certainty that the previously identified suspect was the sole shooter," according to a post on social media.

The Jeffco Sheriff's Office added the department had "no record of prior contacts" with the shooter.

The family of Matthew Silverstone launched a fundraiser to help with his medical expenses, which you can find at this link.