Evergreen Resiliency Center aims to help the community heal following high school shooting

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Nearly five months have passed since the Evergreen community was forever changed by the tragic shooting at Evergreen High School. While the path to healing remains, a new space has opened dedicated to supporting the community as they navigate their journey forward together.

In the days and months that followed this heartbreaking event, Denver7's rural Colorado reporter Maggy Wolanske shared the stories of strength, hope, and connection in this mountain town. She also listened to locals as part of Denver7 | Your Voice, who spoke about the deep bond this community will forever have.

"There's just so much unique to it, from Little Bear downtown and all the businesses that call this place home and support each other. Most recently, even just that 'Evergreen Strong' — that identity, of who we are and coming together as a small community," said executive director of Evergreen Parks and Recreation, Cory Vander Veen. "Even though we're unincorporated, we are a small community, small but mighty community, and so we really support each other."

Monday morning, Wolanske toured the newly opened Evergreen Resilency Center (ERC) to see how the space would best support students, families, and community members on their recovery journey. Steven Stantz, ERC assistant director, explained the intention behind each room, designed to feel welcoming and supportive.

"I think we really want to instill that this is a place for the community to gather, but then also strengthen," said Stantz. "So then, the events that we have here, the individual sessions we have here, and the conversations that we as staff have with individuals and groups, that's all building something."

ERC is managed by Victim Outreach Incorporated, a nonprofit that provides victim services for seven different jurisdictions in Jefferson County and helps provide people with resources when an incident or traumatic event occurs. Kris Charland, co-executive director of the nonprofit, explained that this dedicated space is meant to serve as a hub for connection.

"Being able to have a different space than where this incident happened. Just being able to go to a space that you know you can get assistance with, you know you're not going to be judged for walking in the door," said Charland. "You're going to be met with a trauma-informed staff that knows what you could potentially be looking for, even if you don't know what that means. Right, that's where you can find that here at the Resiliency Center."

The new center is easy to find, located inside The Yellow House, which has served the mountain community since 1924 in different capacities.

Every detail matters, Charland explained, from the location of the building to naming each room, and bringing on the necessary staff members; they wanted the Evergreen community to feel that they could receive the support needed in this building.

"When my partner and I, Courtney, came through this area and we were looking for the space for the Evergreen Resiliency Center, as soon as we walked in these doors, it felt like home, and we knew right away that this would be the place, especially with the history in Evergreen of this building, we knew that this would be the space," Charland said.

Stantz said several students have already been inside the building as ERC officially opened on January 29. Looking ahead, he said they will continue to release information on social media and online.

For those interested in supporting ERC, Charland said they do accept donations online and have an Amazon wishlist for other supplies the center needs.