Evergreen Strong: Community dances, draws, and heals together

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Hope and healing were on display at a benefit in the heart of Evergreen as community members gathered together to dance, draw, and uplift one another.

After a school shooting happened at Evergreen High School, Cactus Jack's Saloon and Grill stepped up to serve the community they love. The local spot first gave out free burgers to students in September. On Saturday, they hosted CJ's Be The Change benefit.

"Obviously we wanted to bring something to bring the community together, to do something for Evergreen, but we also wanted to use Evergreen as an example that communities can come together and be kind and treat each other the way we should, and hopefully create that kind of spark somewhere else to bring people together to end what just happened and to end all the hate that causes what just happened," Veronica Webber, front of house general manager at Cactus Jack’s, said.

The benefit featured a silent auction along with live performances and art therapy. Webber said that 100% of the proceeds will go to Evergreen High School and the affected families. There was also a table promoting awareness of Peer Kindness, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness about bullying and promotes kindness in communities.

"We've definitely done benefits in the past and have supported community outreaches and things like that, but this is definitely the biggest and most important one that we feel we've done," Webber said.

Live music filled the air, with people of all ages dancing and socializing with one another. Bryan Eklund with Wrecklunds, who has lived in Evergreen for 20 years, explained why it was so important to come out and perform at this benefit.

"We play weddings and funerals and community events, and this is one that certainly, when we were notified that it was happening and they asked us to do so, it's something that we are happy to do and honored to do, to be honest," Eklund said.

There was also an art booth set up by Meagan Andersen, who runs Mountain HeArt Therapy. She had set up an alcohol ink tile activity where people color in a white ceramic tile with Sharpie, and then she poured rubbing alcohol on the tile and lit it on fire.

"So that fire just kind of burns up that alcohol, and I mean, especially with what we went through, it's kind of a little lesson in letting go, moving on, kind of burning out those worries and things that you had, so it was such a pretty good project for the day," Andersen said.

Andersen's son is a sophomore at Evergreen High School, and she explained the trauma that the entire community felt on September 10. Using art therapy, she explained it's a 'delicate way of dealing with trauma.'

"When you have that blank canvas to create, and especially with this project, it really can. I encourage you just to let go, just be present with your art, not think about anything else that is going on, and just dive right in and just kind of let your woes disappear a little bit," Andersen said.

Seeing the words "Evergreen Strong" displayed, this benefit highlighted how this mountain community looks out for one another and finds the strength to keep going.

"I think just to reinforce why this community is so incredibly special, and sacred in the sense that the people that live here are truly family and will go through the ends of the earth to make sure we are all okay," said Josie Hickenbottom. "Something as devastating as this is heartbreaking and requires all of us to come together.

