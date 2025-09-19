Thank the Helpers: Evergreen moms create project of hope and gratitude to heal after the high school shooting

EVERGREEN, Colo. — A group of mothers in Evergreen is finding healing with a project to thank first responders and bring hope to students returning to school after the high school shooting last week.

“It's heartwarming to know that our community is going to be grieving for a long time, and these notes we can give after we are out of the spotlight,” organizer Laura Kuehl said.

More than 100 first responders from all over the metro answered the call on Wednesday, Sept. 10, when a student opened fire at Evergreen High School, shooting two other students. The shooter took his own life. Two students are still in the hospital.

“There were a ton of hero stories of people in Evergreen that didn't necessarily have training, that just sprung into action to defend and protect and keep our kids safe,” Kuehl said.

Kuehl said an adult volleyball team at Wulf Recreation Center took students in during the shooting. The team barricaded doors and comforted a student having a panic attack.

“Students ran all the way to the library, and the same thing, adults were jumping in, comforting kids, barricading doors,” Kuehl said.



Denver7 heard from the uncle of one of the shooting victims and the message they hoped to share with the community in the wake of the shooting. Hear what they had to say in the video player below:

Family of Evergreen High School shooting victim speaks for the first time. Here’s what they want you know

The moms made over 70 drop boxes for the community to write words of thanks and affirmations. The boxes have been placed at 50 locations across town including libraries, grocery stores, restaurants, and schools.

When students found out about the project, they asked for words of affirmation to share with them when they return to school.

The moms call their project “Thank the Helpers.”

Ally Hilgefort A child writes a note for students and first responders of the Evergreen High School shooting.

The name comes from something TV host and author Fred Rodgers said when he talked about tragedy.

“Whenever there is a catastrophe, always look for the helpers. If you look for the helpers, you will know that there’s hope,” Rogers said.

Kuehl describes Evergreen as a small mountain community where the elk mothers, bear mothers, and human mothers like herself are all fiercely protective of their children.

She says the project has been cathartic. Mothers with children of all ages putting their hurt to work.

“Personally, I can't handle the hate. I can't handle the why. I can't focus on why does my preschool age child need to know what a lockdown drill is,” Kuehl said. “I need us to focus on how many people want to help and extend gratitude for their caring.”

Thank the Helpers has a goal of 900 affirmations of hope for Evergreen High School students and as many letters of thanks for first responders as possible.

They plan to deliver the notes to Evergreen Fire Rescue, the Evergreen Library, Evergreen Parks and Recreation districts, Wulf Recreation Center, and JeffCo public schools.

“The long-term goal would be that we have so many that they can give to other agencies who came in our hour of need,” Kuehl said.

Thank the Helpers is accepting notes until September 30.

You can find a list of drop boxes by clicking here.

Notes can also be mailed to:

EPRD

ATTN: Thank The Helpers

1421 Bergen Parkway

Evergreen, CO 80439

The project cannot accept packages.