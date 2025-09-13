Evergreen High School students, teachers can pick up belongings left behind on Sunday, deputies say

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Students and teachers who left belongings on campus in the aftermath of the shooting at Evergreen High School earlier this week will be able to pick them up Sunday, according to a spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, that backpacks, bags and phones left behind by students and teachers as chaos ensued inside the campus on Wednesday have been secured and could be picked up this Sunday, Sept. 14.

For teachers and staff, their belongings will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while students will be able to pick up their belongings starting at 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Deputies asked that people come to the main entrance of the campus and bring an ID, if possible.

“We know this is going to be a difficult time. Victim advocates and mental health professionals are coordinating this effort, and will be available for everyone,” deputies said on X.

The shooting at Evergreen High School left two students injured. Though both remain in the hospital, their conditions are improving, according to hospital officials. The 16-year-old shooter sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died of his injuries on Wednesday.

Jefferson County deputies said Thursday the actions of students and teachers at the school on Wednesday "saved lives.”

Authorities are still investigating the shooter’s motive, but said investigators have determined the gunman had been “radicalized by some extremist network.”