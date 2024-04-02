Sterling Ranch plans to add 8-acre park with inclusive playground

UNINCORPORATED DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Sterling Ranch plans to add an 8-acre park with an inclusive pool and playground for all abilities and ages, according to a news release distributed Monday.

In addition to the pool and playground, Prospect Park will include picnic areas, a turf field for youth soccer, concerts and move nights, and a basketball court.

Douglas County will contribute $2.5 million in funding for the park while Sterling Ranch boasts proximity to Roxborough State Park and Chatfield State Park and Reservoir. The neighborhood is also comprised of 40% open space and has 30 miles of trails.

“We’ve invested millions of dollars into the amenities at Sterling Ranch, and are looking forward to adding many more in the years to come," general manager of the Sterling Ranch Community Authority Board Gary Debus said in Monday's news release.

Douglas County leaders announced in September of 2023, they would allocate more than 200 acres, in part, for the Sterling Ranch neighborhood development.

Prospect Park is just the latest addition to the growing community. The new housing development already has what's known as The Sterling Center — complete with family dentist, UCHealth primary and urgent care, physical therapy center and ophthalmologist, among many other things.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new park will be held Wednesday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m.

