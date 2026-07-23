Golden asks for more volunteers to help clean up trash left along Clear Creek corridor

GOLDEN, Colo. — The City of Golden is asking for additional volunteers to help clean up the Clear Creek corridor on Monday morning.

The city said it is expecting a "very busy weekend" along the popular creek this Saturday and Sunday. Even with low water levels, the creek has been attracting large crowds on sunny weekends.

Volunteers will help clean the area around the river between 7 and 9 a.m. Monday, but can attend for as long or little as their schedules allow.

City of Golden

Visitors are reminded to care for the places where they recreate and always carry out their trash. If a trash can is full, bring the items to a different receptacle or to your car to throw out at home.

These cleanup days, which started on June 1 this year, will continue through the rest of the summer on Monday mornings and Thursday mornings.

Volunteers are asked to wear appropriate clothing, such as pants, long-sleeved shirts, hats and closed-toe shoes. They should bring sunscreen and a water bottle. Some tools will be provided, including safety vests, gloves, bags and buckets, trash pickers and more.

For more information, email Rheana Rogers, recreation supervisor with the city's administration and projects, at rrogers@cityofgolden.net. Sign up to volunteer with this form.

The City of Golden is under Stage 1 drought restrictions.