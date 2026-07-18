Golden's Clear Creek draws crowds despite low water levels this summer

GOLDEN, Colo. — Clear Creek in Golden is running far below normal for July, looking more like a lazy September stream than the rushing rapids typical of midsummer — but that isn't keeping the crowds away.

Near triple-digit temperatures are driving thousands of visitors to one of the area's most popular summer destinations, even as drought conditions leave the water significantly lower than in past years.

"I can tell from the lack of water we've had all year, this is way lower for sure," said Andrea Cerreta, who visited the creek Friday with her friends and dog, Willow.

Denver7 Andrea Cerreta enjoying Clear Creek in Golden on Friday alongside friends and her dog, Willow.

The low water levels haven't dampened enthusiasm.

When Franki Gomez arrived Friday, tube rentals were already sold out. Gomez offered a word of advice for anyone planning a visit.

"If you're gonna come, I'd say try to look at if tubes are even available or to bring one of your own," she said.

City officials told Denver7 this season looks nothing like summers past.

"There's a lot less water," said Carly Lorentz, Golden's Deputy City Manger. "The water is really more like what we see at the end of tube season in previous years."

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Despite the conditions, the crowds keep coming. Lorentz said the busiest days bring up to 4,000 visitors to the creek.

"Last Sunday was our busiest day so far, and it was just a regular hot Sunday," Lorentz said.

Lorentz explained the drought does carry one silver lining — lower, warmer water means safer conditions and easier access for families. But it is also creating new problems. More exposed rocks mean more punctured tubes and more trash along the banks.

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"We try to have as many staff available as we can," Lorentz said. "We have creek ambassadors out answering questions, handing out trash bags, trying to help people navigate the area."

For visitors like Cerreta, even a shallow, warm creek offers welcome relief from the heat.

"Now that I'm here, I'm never leaving," Cerreta laughed.