GOLDEN, Colo. — Golden's tightened Stage 1 drought restrictions are now in effect after city leaders said current conservation efforts haven't reduced water use enough amid worsening drought conditions.

“I'm all for water conservation. I never let my water run. It's just a habit, and I think people just need to get in a habit,” Golden resident Judy Payne said.

Denver7 Golden resident Judy Payne

Starting today, the city is asking everyone to keep building those same habits, especially as the city has extended the date for its drought restrictions.

“In our original drought order, we predicted that it would end by September 30. We did extend this under the amended Stage 1 drought order to October 31,” City of Golden water efficiency coordinator Katie Duke said.

Denver7 City of Golden water efficiency coordinator Katie Duke

Every property is now limited to just two outdoor watering events each week. Duke specified what that exactly means.

“Two irrigation events are the overnight use from 6 pm to 10 am the following morning and not based on a calendar day or a 24-hour period. These two irrigation events now apply to the entire property; so zones cannot be set on different days,” Duke said. “drip systems are now not allowed anytime and have to be in the same two irrigation event schedule, and there is no longer separation by plant type, so this applies to not only turf grass but trees, shrubs, and perennials as well,” Duke said.

Denver7 Golden's amended Stage 1 drought restrictions

Watering is only allowed between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. No outdoor watering, including hand watering, is allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“This approach may also help achieve further water savings while minimizing impacts. It also continues to preserve stage two as a stronger response if drought conditions continue to deteriorate,” Duke said.

► Watch Sophia Villalba's report in the video below:

Golden's stricter Stage 1 drought restrictions begin as Clear Creek sees record low flows

City leaders said they are tightening Stage 1 instead of moving to Stage 2, hoping to reduce outdoor water use by up to 30%.

“While reservoir levels are near target for this time of year, they are more of a backup,” Duke told Denver7.

Golden relies on Clear Creek as its only water source, which is currently seeing record-low flows.

“We are at 25% of normal in discharge for Clear Creek for this time of year. Keeping that water in Clear Creek can reduce the need to pull from that reservoir storage,” Duke added.

Golden resident Judy Payne said it’s important that everyone does their part.

“I think it's a necessary thing. It's not a period of time. It should be always,” Payne said.

Warnings would still come before fines, which range from $100 to $250. Officials said they have already issued more warnings since May than they did all of last year.

“I just hope more people comply,” Payne said.