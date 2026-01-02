Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 celebrates just some of the sustainable businesses featured in 2025

Denver7's Ethan Carlson
ZERO Market.jpg
SwitchWood finds a home in Colorado with handmade fashion accessories
Sustainable shopping grows across the Denver metro area with zero waste stores
Centennial auto shop reviving vintage cars with electric power
DENVER — To celebrate the new year, Denver7 is highlighting just some of the businesses we covered in 2025 doing their part to help the environment and seek sustainable solutions.

For a quick recap of what those businesses are all about, you can check out the video at the top of the page. For a bit more detail, you can click on any of the links below.

Switchwood

switchwood.jpg

Switchwood creates watches, sunglasses, wallets and more by incorporating wood into many of their products. They will also take customers’ used skis and turn them into bottle openers.

ZERO Market and Off the Bottle Refill Shop

Off the Bottle Refill Shop.jpg
Off the Bottle Refill Shop, on 13th Avenue in Denver.

These two shops are sustainable refill shops. Just bring your empty bottles, and they’ll them up with soap, detergent or many other household products.

Classic EV Conversions

66 VW BUG.jpg
The pair working on converting a 1966 Volkswagen Beetle into an electric-powered vehicle.

These guys keep classic cars on the road by converting them into fully-electric vehicles. They can swap out an engine with an electric motor, or completely rehaul the car from the ground up.

Medicine Wolf Log Furniture

Weekley.jpg
Jon Weekley at Medicine Wolf Log Furniture, preparing an aspen log for use in a bed frame.

Jon Weekley uses aspen wood and beetle-kill-pine to create heirloom furniture, reducing the risk of wildfires by removing dead trees from our forests.

ethan image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Ethan Carlson
Ethan Carlson is a multimedia journalist who focuses on stories that affect your wallet. You can check out his consumer reporting at Denver7’s Smart Shopper. If you’d like to get in touch with Ethan, fill out the form below to send him an email.

