Denver7 celebrates just some of the sustainable businesses featured in 2025

DENVER — To celebrate the new year, Denver7 is highlighting just some of the businesses we covered in 2025 doing their part to help the environment and seek sustainable solutions.

For a quick recap of what those businesses are all about, you can check out the video at the top of the page. For a bit more detail, you can click on any of the links below.

Switchwood

Denver7

Switchwood creates watches, sunglasses, wallets and more by incorporating wood into many of their products. They will also take customers’ used skis and turn them into bottle openers.

ZERO Market and Off the Bottle Refill Shop

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Off the Bottle Refill Shop, on 13th Avenue in Denver.

These two shops are sustainable refill shops. Just bring your empty bottles, and they’ll them up with soap, detergent or many other household products.

Classic EV Conversions

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The pair working on converting a 1966 Volkswagen Beetle into an electric-powered vehicle.

These guys keep classic cars on the road by converting them into fully-electric vehicles. They can swap out an engine with an electric motor, or completely rehaul the car from the ground up.

Medicine Wolf Log Furniture

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Jon Weekley at Medicine Wolf Log Furniture, preparing an aspen log for use in a bed frame.

Jon Weekley uses aspen wood and beetle-kill-pine to create heirloom furniture, reducing the risk of wildfires by removing dead trees from our forests.