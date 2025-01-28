SwitchWood finds a home in Colorado with handmade fashion accessories

DENVER — Drew Graham, CEO of SwitchWood, has taken his passion for working with his hands and transformed it into a thriving business that sells fashion accessories made from natural materials.

The story of SwitchWood begins 10 years ago in Washington, D.C., where Graham was working as an artist making sculptures.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Pictured: Drew Graham, CEO of SwitchWood

“I had some scrap material from making those projects, and I decided that I needed to do or turn those scraps into something,” said Graham. “I wanted to wear something that mimicked the art I was creating.”

The first product he made with those scraps was a customizable wooden bow tie. He developed a love for working with wood and started making other products like sunglasses, bottle openers, and cufflinks.

Graham moved to Colorado in 2016, making his business work by attending two to three craft markets per month.

“The markets are where I love to bring the product to the customer,” said Graham. “It not only gives me a chance to be in front of more people, but it also gets me involved with talking about the product, the process of making it. Seeing me as the maker, I think, adds more authenticity to the product, as well.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Graham recently started re-purposing old skis and golf clubs into products, like bottle openers

After six years of slowly growing the business, he finally opened up his first physical location in Denver’s Dairy Block in 2023.

“Ten years ago, I thought if I could just pay rent with making the things that I want to do, that is a success,” said Graham. “Coming this far with having physical locations and employees that we take care of is just incredible.”

Now, he has two additional locations at The Source Hotel in Denver and on Main Street in Breckenridge.

“I feel like I found my calling in terms of what I was passionate about and working with my hands,” Graham said. “Just being involved with a material is really fun for me.”

If you would like to learn more about SwitchWood,you can check out their website here.