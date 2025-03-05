CPW Commission approves high-value claims filed by 2 ranchers after 2024 wolf depredations on livestock

DENVER — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission has unanimously approved, as recommended by CPW last week, two high-value claims filed by ranchers whose livestock were severely impacted by gray wolves in 2024.

Denver7 reported on Feb. 27 that CPW had recommended the approval of these two claims, which included one of nearly $300,000.

“The ranching families have worked very constructively with CPW to figure this out," CPW Director Jeff Davis said at a CPW Commission meeting Wednesday morning.

CPW Commissioner Chair Dallas May explained that for the past five years, producers, wolf advocates and the general public have pushed to reach a place where they can work together to find a solution.

"This is one of the big tests of: Can we do that?" he asked the commission.

Following a discussion about the two claims, the commissioners unanimously voted to approve both.

“The request for payment on this is not a bonus to anybody," May explained. "It’s simply trying to recover some of the cost that has been lost and actually should have been to these producers last fall.”

He added that Colorado is the only state in the west that itemizes claims, meaning ranchers are compensated for not just lost animals, but confirmed livestock's weight loss and reduced pregnant rates.

One of the claims is for Bruchez and Sons, LLC, based in Grand County. Their claim of $56,008.74 was approved. Rancher Doug Bruchez spoke with Denver7 in December about the past year living with wolves, and recalled finding a dead calf — the first confirmed wolf kill since the December 2023 reintroduction — on April 2, 2024.

The other claim was for Farrell Livestock, LLC, based in Jackson County, and their claim of $287,407.63 for the loss of sheep and cattle to wolves was also approved. They saw multiple livestock kills on their property in 2024.

Travis Black, CPW's northwest region manager, explained at the commission meeting that the entire initial Farrell claim for 2024 was about $400,000. As of the meeting Wednesday, Black said CPW believes $287,000 of that should be paid, and asked the commission to do so on Wednesday.

“The division and the claimant have not resolved the second part of this claim on missing cattle for amount of $112,000. That issue is not up for decision for the commission today," Black said, adding that the agency and ranching family were asking for more time to work through this second part, but neither party wanted to delay to $287,000 payment.

If they are unable to reach a resolution, the claim will come back to the commission for a final decision.

When asked by a CPW commissioner, Black explained a breakdown of the claim: About 15 animals were killed by a wolf, as confirmed by CPW. That is the base compensation. The Farrell ranch also saw missing sheep, and knowing that wolves were in the area, CPW agreed upon an additional $3,500 for those animals. Then there are the reduced weaning weights in 2024, which were compared to three years of records to establish a baseline. About 1,470 calves weighed an average of 36.5 pounds less each, Black said. Lastly, there is the reduced contraception rates, as the ranch saw a 2.9% reduction in cow pregnancy rates, which ended up with a total loss of $90,000.

“That is how we arrived at that total figure of $287,000 — it’s that baseline, the missing sheep, the reduced weaning weights and the reduced conception rates," Black explained.

Both the Farrell and Bruchez ranch are members of the Middle Park Stockgrowers Association, which shared the damage claims from three livestock producers at the end of last year.

The list of claims discussed at the Wednesday meeting only included those above $20,000. In addition to the two wolf-related claims, there was one for bear depredation on sheep in Garfield County amounting to a loss of $65,523.23, and one for the $41,786.00 loss in alfalfa and grass due to elk grazing.

Black explained that his staff investigated both wolf claims thoroughly and determined they should be paid.

"I personally reviewed both claims and I’m familiar with wolf conflicts on both ranches that were experienced in 2024," Black said.

Rachael Gonzales, CPW's northwest region public information officer, told Denver7 in late February that the $287K claim was one of the higher ones the agency has seen for wolf-specific damage. CPW only began compensating for livestock depredations by wolves in 2021.

"It’s also important to remember that the compensation structure for wolves is higher than the structure for bear and mountain lion depredation, and is the highest compensation payment program for wolf depredation in the nation due to the voter-mandated reintroduction of gray wolves," she added.

She said that CPW and its partners, which include the Colorado Department of Agriculture, USDA's Wildlife Services, Colorado State University Extension and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, are working to teach livestock producers about the state's conflict minimization program, and the resources available to them. This includes range riders. As of mid-February, nine people who applied to become a range rider in Colorado — a task that involves long days and nights understanding livestock and protecting them from predators, like wolves — have accepted offers from the state.

These tools can help minimize the conflicts with livestock, and therefore could impact the number and amount of claims submitted, she said.

When a wildlife damage claim is submitted to CPW, the agency can either accept the amount, renegotiate with the producer, or can recommend to deny it. In the latter case, a staff member with CPW's Game Damage Office will contact the producer before the claim is presented to the CPW Commission for final disposition.

Compensation for wolf depredations comes from the General Fund, the Species Conservation Trust Fund, the Colorado Nongame Conservation and Wildlife Restoration Cash Funds, or other sources of funding for non-game species, according to the CPW.

Dec. 18, 2024 marked one year since Colorado's first wolf reintroduction, which was mandated by voters in 2020. CPW released its first five gray wolves on Dec. 18, 2023, at an undisclosed place in Grand County. Five more were released a few days later in Grand and Summit counties.

This second round of reintroductions came weeks after the CPW Commission decided to deny a petition filed by ranchers to pause the wolf reintroduction program. That commission vote came after hours of testimony, Q&A and public comment at the Jan. 8, 2025 Denver meeting. The work to capture and release this second set of wolves, which began on Jan. 11, concluded on Jan. 18, CPW said.

The 15 new wolves — seven males and eight females, all from Canada — will join the seven surviving from the first reintroduction in 2023, five pups born in 2024 and two wolves that moved south from Wyoming years ago.

CPW keeps a list of confirmed wolf depredations on a public document, and 2024 ended with 17 incidents and 27 killed or seriously injured livestock.

The agency has confirmed one wolf kill in early February in Jackson County, but no other wolf depredations in 2025 as of this story's publishing time. That wolf was not collared, meaning it does not appear to be one of the translocated animals from the 2023 or 2025 wolf releases.