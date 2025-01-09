Wolf reintroduction to continue: CPW Commission denies livestock producers' petition to pause wolf releases

NOTE: This story will be updated with more information on the lengthy conversations held prior to the CPW Commission vote tonight. We are currently going through hours-worth of comments. Refresh this page for those updates.

DENVER — Colorado's gray wolf reintroduction will continue on schedule after the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted 10-1 to accept CPW's recommendation to deny a petition from ranchers to pause the reintroduction program.

The vote to adopt CPW's recommendation came down at 7 p.m., after hours of discussions, Q&As with the commission, and public comment in Denver.

The vote to deny the petition means that the wolf release will continue on schedule. Reid Dewalt, deputy director of policy for CPW, said earlier in the day that wolves from British Columbia will be translocated to Colorado before the end of the month.

The petition was brought forward by livestock producers in late September, and demanded that seven items be addressed before more wolves were released in Colorado. Ahead of the wolf discussion Wednesday, the Middle Park Stockgrowers Association also released a letter it had sent to the commission, reiterating its stance. In December, CPW recommended that the CPW Commission deny the petition, saying all of those seven items had already been addressed. On Wednesday, the CPW Commission had the opportunity to accept or deny CPW's recommendation. Ten of the commissioners voted to accept it. Commissioner Marie Haskett was the only voting member to vote to reject CPW's recommendation.

"Today, our CPW Commission voted to adopt our staff’s recommendation regarding a citizen petition to delay CO's wolf restoration," CPW said in a statement immediately after Wednesday's vote. "They determined changes to the reintroduction efforts were unnecessary due to work that we have done to address the conditions listed in the petition."

Wednesday's decision by the CPW Commission was made as the second cycle of wolf reintroductions looms. CPW announced late this summer that it plans to capture up to 15 wolves from British Columbia and release them in Colorado sometime between January and March 2025. Dewalt confirmed this second reintroduction will happen this month and that process is ongoing.

Colorado is currently home to 14 known gray wolves. The additional wolves will supplement the population, CPW said, increasing the likelihood of breeding and pack formation, which will in turn create territories. CPW said this will help its staff collaborate with ranches on the animals' behavior and best coexistence strategies.

BACKGROUND ON PRODUCERS' PETITION AND CPW'S RECOMMENDATION TO DENY IT

In late September, more than two dozen organizations that represent agriculture and livestock producers in Colorado filed a petition to delay future gray wolf reintroductions until depredations are addressed and mitigation tactics are fully implemented.

The Colorado Cattlemen's Association, based in Lakewood, announced the petition, which is addressed to the CPW Commission.

A full list of the petitioners, as well as the formal petition, is available here and below. The president of the Middle Park Stockgrowers Association presented the petition to the CPW Commission in mid-November.

The petitioners demanded the following conditions before the state released any more wolves:



Adopt a definition of “chronic depredation” Evaluate alternative forms of non-lethal measures to keep wolves away from livestock and working dogs Develop a program to conduct site assessments of areas where wolves are interacting with livestock and working dogs, and educate livestock producers on implementing site-specific non-lethal measures Develop a range rider program to be implemented before the next wolf release, and acquire funding for the program Train a rapid response team to immediately respond to issues with wolves around livestock Develop best practices for carcass management Communicate with local county officials and impacted communities ahead of any future wolf reintroductions

On Dec. 21, CPW said it recommended that the CPW Commission deny the petition filed by ranchers to pause the wolf reintroduction.

You can read CPW's recommendation regarding the petition in the document here or below.

CPW said all seven items that the petitioners wanted have already been addressed.

Denver7 took a deep dive into the ranchers' seven demands, and CPW's response to each one, in our story here and below.

HOW DID THE CPW COMMISSION DECIDE TO DENY THE PETITION?

Check back soon for details on the CPW Commission’s discussion – and public comment — on Wednesday ahead of the vote.

NEARLY $600K FILED IN DAMAGE CLAIMS AT END OF 2024

On Dec. 31, the Middle Park Stockgrowers Association shared the damage claims from three livestock producers, which total more than $575,000.

"These are the only three of which we are aware of, and there are likely more," association president Tim Ritschard wrote in an email to the CPW Commission. "... The financial damages associated with these three claims could have been much less had the agency taken lethal action on some of the wolves."

Mid-December marked one year since Colorado began the voter-mandated wolf reintroduction process. Watch our report below on the impacts to ranchers.

The first claim is by and large the highest amount. It reads that six head of cattle and nine head of sheep were found dead in 2024, adding up to a $15,000 value. It also reads that 88 calves went missing in 2024, a massive increase from the producer's baseline of 23. Subtracting the baseline from the number of documented missing animals means the producer can claim a maximum of 65 missing calves, which totals about $110,300. It also reads that 13 cows went missing — up for the baseline of four — and totaling about $25,000. Missing sheep totals are about $3,500, for a total missing animal value at $139,000.

This first claim also listed a lost value for reduced weight in their animals. On average, each livestock lost about 39.9 pounds, the document reads, bringing the total for reduced weight losses to $193,000. The document also details conception rate losses of about $90,000.

In total, the first claim's amount was listed as $422,784.78.

A second claim lists the $515 fee for a necropsy of a calf killed by a wolf, plus $1,603 for the value of the animal for a total of $2,118. Ritschard said the Middle Park Stockgrowers Association believes necropsies from a wolf kill should be paid for by CPW, and they want to see producers reimbursed for that additional cost. The state's wolf management plan does not detail payment for necropsies.

The second claim also lists 57 missing livestock in 2024 — when the baseline is typically 35 — and the producer listed this loss at about $33,900. They also saw lower conception rates for a loss of $65,000, bringing the second claim's grand total to just under $100,000.

The third and final claim listed one cattle for a total base claim amount of $1,784, plus reduced livestock weights adding up to a $23,000 loss and reduced conception rates adding up to a $17,000 loss. The producer for this third document had a total claim amount of $41,000.

CPW can either accept the claim amount, renegotiate with the producer, or can recommend to deny it. In the latter case, a staff member with CPW's Game Damage Office will contact the producer before the claim is presented to CPW Commission for final disposition.

It's not yet clear if any decisions have been made on these claims.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR COLORADO'S WOLF REINTRODUCTION?

Colorado is currently home to 14 known gray wolves: Two that moved south into Jackson County from Wyoming, seven surviving from the 2023 reintroduction, and five pups. One of the reintroduced adult females and four of her pups are members of the Copper Creek Pack, which was captured in September after multiple livestock depredations, and are being held at a large enclosure while CPW evaluates them. They will be released this winter. A fifth pup could not be captured but appears to be healthy in the wild, according to CPW. CPW is investigating, but has not confirmed, an additional wolf in Browns Park in far northwest Colorado.

Wednesday's decision by the CPW Commission was made as the second cycle of wolf reintroductions looms. CPW announced late this summer that it plans to capture up to 15 wolves from British Columbia and release them in Colorado sometime between January and March 2025. On Wednesday, CPW Deputy Director of Policy Dewalt confirmed this second reintroduction will happen this month.

While the reintroduction will move forward in 2025, one group is already preparing for a fight at the ballot in 2026.

Last week, a group called Colorado Advocates for Smart Wolf Policy filed a draft proposition for the 2026 General Election ballot to repeal the wolf reintroduction. The group said it plans to collect donations for the cause and gather enough signatures to get the initiative on the 2026 ballot.

"Supporters of the campaign believe that the current law is not adequately protecting the interests of Colorado residents and their way of life," a blog post written by Patrick Davis reads. "By repealing the law, they hope to restore the balance between conservation efforts and the sustainability of local industries."

It is not yet clear if any of the groups that signed the September petition are involved with the Colorado Advocates for Smart Wolf Policy.

