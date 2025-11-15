Colorado's PUC sets new interim goals of greenhouse gas emissions from utilities

DENVER — Denver7 is following-up on the new requirements regarding greenhouse gas emissions from Colorado utilities after the Public Utilities Commission agreed to tougher standards on these types of pollutants.

In a meeting Wednesday, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) voted to set an interim goal of 41% reduction by 2035 on the way to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

In a statement obtained by Denver7 Friday, an Xcel Energy spokesperson said the energy company "remains committed to a balanced, dual-fuel clean heat transition that prioritizes safety, reliability and affordability."

"The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) set a 41% carbon emissions reduction target by 2035. Meeting this goal will require unprecedented customer adoption of electrification and advancements in heating technologies within the decade.



"We’re already reducing emissions while keeping costs low. Our Clean Heat Plan, approved in June 2024, gives customers a portfolio of options—conservation, electrification, new technologies, and cleaner fuels—so they can choose solutions that fit their needs and deliver deeper, cost-effective reductions," the spokesperson wrote.

Environmental groups are celebrating the 41% goal as a win. Sierra Club Colorado was one of the groups arguing for these higher reductions.

Environment Colorado to set new greenhouse gas emissions requirements Shannon Ogden

"I think we should feel proud that we pushed them on this. I think we're really happy with the 41% because it keeps us moving," said Sarah Tresseder, energy organizer of Sierra Club Colorado.

In 2021, Colorado passed the first-in-the-nation "Clean Heat Law" requiring gas utilities to create plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The first target was a 4% reduction by 2025, then 22% by 2030. Wednesday's meeting was to decide on the 2035 target levels.

"This is a good win for everyone. It is common sense and will help people save money," said Tresseder. "It'll help their health and help push our utilities toward more clean and sustainable energy and make that more accessible to homeowners as well."

Methane gas is considered a major driver of climate change and air pollution.

Since the beginning, the so-called Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap created a path to cutting greenhouse gas pollution in half by 2030, and toward net-zero by 2050 in Colorado.