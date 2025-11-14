Colorado to set new greenhouse gas emissions requirements

DENVER — Environmental groups are celebrating a win in Colorado after the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) agreed to tougher standards on greenhouse gas emissions from Colorado utilities like Xcel Energy.

At a meeting Wednesday, commissioners decided to require utilities to reduce these pollutants by 41% by 2035.

Sierra Club Colorado was one of the groups arguing for these higher reductions.

"I think we should feel proud that we pushed them on this. I think we're really happy with the 41% because it keeps us moving," said Sarah Tresseder, energy organizer of Sierra Club Colorado.

In 2021, Colorado passed the first-in-the-nation "Clean Heat Law" requiring gas utilities to create plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The first target was 4% by 2025, then 22% by 2030. Wednesday's meeting was to decide on 2025 requirements.

Charlie Riedel/AP The Jeffrey Energy Center coal-fired power plant operates near Emmett, Kan., Jan. 25, 2025.

"This is a good win for everyone. It is common sense and will help people save money. It'll help their health and help push our utilities toward more clean and sustainable energy and make that more accessible to homeowners as well," said Tresseder.

Methane gas is considered a major driver of climate change and air pollution.

The PUC is expected to formally announce the 41% reduction requirement next month.

Since the beginning, the state's so-called Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap created a path to cutting greenhouse gas pollution in half by 2030, and toward net-zero by 2050, in Colorado — recommendations issued by scientists to avoid the worst outcomes from climate change.

Denver7 reached out to Xcel for comment. We will let you know when we hear back.