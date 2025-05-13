2025 American Lung Association report card on Colorado air quality: How high ozone days impact lung health

DENVER — The American Lung Association released its 2025 report card on air quality, revealing a mixed bag for Colorado. Out of 64 counties, 22 shared data for the evaluation.

Several counties were at the bottom of the scale when it came to the number of high ozone days, while other counties received a C grade or higher.

Dr. Andrew LaBelle, a pulmonologist with HCA HealthOne, shared insights on how poor air quality impacts his patients.

"As summer progresses and temperatures rise, I tend to see that my asthmatic patients have worse control of their condition," Dr. LaBelle said. "They're requiring rescue therapy, such as steroids, more frequently. We also see an increase in hospital admissions and emergency department visits because of this."

2025 American Lung Association report card on Colorado air quality

The state's unique topography can influence ozone levels in Colorado. Dr. LaBelle said he's seen people fall sick the same day air quality declines. Those with existing health problems, especially asthma and other respiratory conditions, may be sick even longer, including after the air quality clears up.

"The largest studies have indicated that asthma patients are more likely to visit the emergency department and experience flare-ups of their lung disease during and up to 48 hours following periods of high ozone levels," Dr. LaBelle said.

On poor air quality days, Dr. LaBelle advises people to take precautions, particularly in the afternoons when conditions tend to worsen. He encourages those who are sensitive or have underlying lung issues to stay indoors as much as possible during these times.