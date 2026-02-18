Colorado senators involved in investigation into new Environmental Protection Agency rule

DENVER — Both Colorado's U.S. senators are involved in an independent investigation into the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) after it announced changes to air quality and pollution monitoring.

The agency said it will no longer apply a dollar value to health benefits because there's too much uncertainty around that data.

Senate Democrats, launching the investigation, said this change matters because it includes information about premature deaths and how policies impact people with respiratory issues.

Critics are now asking why the EPA made those changes, calling them irrational and favoring polluting industries.

Colorado senators involved in investigation into new EPA rule

Senator Michael Bennet's office said in a statement:

“The decision by EPA to stop counting human lives lost when deciding whether to regulate deadly pollutants is nonsensical, cruel, and will hit Colorado’s most vulnerable the hardest. Ignoring the real health benefits of limiting pollution while counting only industry costs is nonsensical and blatantly unethical. I am glad to join my Senate colleagues in this investigation and will continue fighting to protect clean air and public health in Colorado.”

The EPA said it will respond through the proper channels, according to reporting from ABC News.

Denver7 reached out to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) about what this could mean for air quality monitoring, including at Suncor, which has received notice in the past accusing them of violating air quality regulations.

A spokesperson for the CDPHE wrote:

"At this time, we are not aware of any impacts of this decision on federal monitoring requirements at Suncor. In addition, EPA’s decision should not impact or change any current air pollution monitoring required by the state. Regardless of changes at the federal level, Colorado will continue to protect our state’s air quality, reduce harmful emissions, and enforce violations if they occur."

Suncor said it's also not expecting this to change its air monitoring program.

A spokesperson said via e-mail:

"We do not anticipate any changes to our air monitoring program as a result of this change. Suncor is committed to transparent and publicly accessible air monitoring data. Our comprehensive programs measure ambient air data at our fence line and in the surrounding community. These programs are administered by independent third-party contractors that validate the data - all of which is publicly accessible."

A statement from Governor Jared Polis' office reads:

“Colorado’s approach to improving air quality and addressing climate change is focused on trusting science and harnessing innovative technology to lower energy costs, and keep our air clean, ensuring healthy communities for future generations. Our efforts include expanding transportation options, leading on electric vehicles, building smarter and more energy efficient housing, and working to retire dirty, expensive coal power.”