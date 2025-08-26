City of Denver layoffs impact Denver's Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency Office

The City of Denver's Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency (CASR) office is feeling the impacts from citywide layoffs. That office alone is now dealing with five layoffs and 22 vacancies eliminated.

A spokesperson for CASR said as of right now it's not changing any big programs or policies. However, there's work underway on the 2026 budget to give the office a better picture of how to move forward.

In 2020 voters said yes to a sales tax increase to set aside $40 million for the cause, including this office.

For some context, Denver7 put in an open records request for a full list of positions that were eliminated and vacancies eliminated in each departments, including significant changes for community planning and development, Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, transportation and infrastructure.

In total, 169 city employees were laid off and 666 vacant positions were eliminated as the city tries to plug a $200 million budget gap for next year.

