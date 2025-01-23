A wolf 'is exploring' southern Colorado, CPW says with release of latest wolf movement map

One wolf has ventured into the southern portion of Colorado, according to the latest map tracking wolf activity in the state.

The map, which illustrates activity from December 22 through January 21, shows movement into a watershed that extends into Fremont County. Colorado Parks & Wildlife said one female wolf “is exploring” the region, which it officially considers the southeastern region of Colorado.

CPW publishes monthly updates to the collared gray wolf activity map. It highlights watersheds, also known as drainage basins, that have seen at least one GPS point from at least one wolf within their boundaries in the previous 30 days. The GPS collars on Colorado’s wolves record data every four hours.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife

A second batch of 15 wolves captured in British Columbia earlier this month as part of a second round of the voter-mandated wolf reintroduction program in the state were released last weekend in Eagle and Pitkin Counties – north and south of Interstate 70, respectively – bringing the total in the state to 29.

Wolf activity was first observed south of I-70 in November of last year, and again in December.

In addition to the 15 Canadian wolves released this month, CPW released the 5 members of the Copper Creek Pack that were captured last summer after multiple livestock depredations.

Denver7 has gone in-depth on Colorado’s wolf reintroduction over the course of the last 14 months. Read more about the program – including its struggles and successes – in the stories below:

Explore Denver7's coverage since the very beginning in the timeline below: