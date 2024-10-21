Colorado agencies offering free training on using non-lethal methods to keep wolves away from livestock

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Ahead of the second round of gray wolf reintroductions in Colorado this upcoming winter, state authorities are offering opportunities to train livestock producers to use non-lethal deterrents to protect their animals from wolves.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) explained that this is part of a larger effort to help those producers implement those non-lethal tools and coexist with wolves on the same landscape as their ranches. Examples of those methods include range riders, disposing of carcasses, guard dogs and a grant program. Each of the planned training sessions will go over those methods.

Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) partnered with CPW, U.S. Department of Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service's Wildlife Services (USDA-APHIS), and Colorado State University Extension to make these trainings available. The state agencies said they want to offer this ahead of not just the next wolf reintroduction, but also before the calving and lambing season, which is typically in the early spring. The smell of the placenta is a strong attractant for the wolves, making the cows and newborns extra vulnerable during that time of year.

CPW and CDA said the goal of these trainings is to support livestock producers as they prepare for those new calves and lambs.

The wolf reintroductions were voter-mandated in the 2020 election. The first wolves were reintroduced in Colorado in December 2023. Over the past year, the effort saw both success, including wolf pups, and challenges, including a string of depredations on livestock.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife is committed to supporting our agricultural community as we move forward with wolf restoration in the state,” said CPW Director Jeff Davis. “These conflict reduction trainings are an essential step in ensuring that livestock producers are equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to minimize conflict with wolves. By working together with the Colorado Department of Agriculture and other partners, we can proactively address concerns and promote coexistence between livestock operations and Colorado's wildlife.”

Watch Denver7's exclusive interview with a local rancher and the CPW wolf conflict program coordinator in the video below.

Dustin Shiflett, CDA’s non-lethal conflict reduction program manager, said the agencies are reaching out to producers statewide who are interested in learning more about non-lethal predator conflict reduction methods.

"Before new wolves are released in Colorado, we want to spread awareness about the tools available through the state and how to use hazing and other deterrents," he said.

Four of these meetings are already scheduled, with more being planned:



These trainings are free and food will be provided. To register, click here. Future meetings will be posted on the CDA events website.

In addition to these conflict-reduction trainings, the CDA and Working Circle, a Colorado nonprofit that has demonstrated success in range riding, are also offering an invitation-only hands-on stockmanship clinics, CPW said. The first training in Jackson County brought in 17 producers, CPW said.

Anybody with questions about either of these training opportunities can contact Shiflett at dustin.shiflett@state.co.us or call 720-902-1222.

In addition to these trainings, the CDA is also offering grants to assist producers implement the non-lethal measures. Grants up to $20,000 are available on a first come, first served basis to organizations or livestock associations that support multiple producers. They are not available for individual ranches. To learn more or apply, click here.

