Investigators identify the likely cause of a deadly house explosion in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A deadly home explosion in eastern Pueblo County was likely caused by the installation of a water heater, investigators say.

Two people died in the explosion, which destroyed a home along 57th Lane in the small town of Boone on Jan. 8, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Based on the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control's investigation, the preliminary cause was "the installation of a water heater," adding that "propane gas was present at the scene."

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

When first responders arrived at the scene., the home was fully engulfed in flames. Two adults died. They have not been publicly identified.

The investigation into this explosion is ongoing. The sheriff's office said they expect to complete it by mid-February.

No other details were immediately available.