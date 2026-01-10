2 killed in Pueblo County home explosion, fire

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman were killed in a home explosion and fire in rural eastern Pueblo County Thursday afternoon.

While the exact cause remains unknown, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday that the explosion was deemed accidental.

It happened at a home near 57th Lane and Cherry Road near Boone.

When first responders arrived Thursday afternoon, they found the home fully engulfed in fire.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control and learned that two people had been at the home and were unaccounted for, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once the fire was extinguished, responders found one of the deceased individuals. The second was located on Saturday morning.

The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the deceased and the manner and cause of death at the appropriate time.

The investigation into the cause of the explosion continues.

Investigators from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and the sheriff's office are investigating the incident.