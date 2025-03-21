Watch Now
Woman dies in Denver shooting Thursday night at the intersection of Bruce Randolph Avenue and N. Gaylord St.

One woman died in a shooting Thursday night at the intersection of Bruce Randolph Avenue and N. Gaylord Street, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 10:21 p.m. Thursday, according to DPD. It is now a homicide investigation.

Officers are working to gather information about a suspect.

There was another shooting just over a half mile away, a few hours prior. A man died after he was shot by police in Denver’s Cole neighborhood at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

