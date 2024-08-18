With no arrests made, the family of a Denver man shot and killed more than a year ago plead for justice

DENVER — A year after Jamie Singleton was gunned down on the High Line Canal Trail in Denver, his family is desperately searching for answers. Singleton's sister, Channell Singleton, says she's frustrated that no witnesses have come forward in the year since his death.

"Snitches get stitches," said Channell Singleton. "No one wants to talk."

Jamie Singleton was found dead on the High Line Canal Trail, south of East Iliff and Quebec, on the morning of July 11, 2023. He was shot multiple times. The homicide investigation is ongoing, but so far, no suspects have been arrested.

Channell Singleton described Jamie Singleton as a big jokester, always making people laugh and easily making friends everywhere he went. His sister affectionately nicknamed him "Ears." On the day of his death, Channell Singleton received a call from a number that said "Ears," but after she picked up the phone, she quickly realized it wasn't her brother.

"It was the hardest day of my life," said Channell Singleton, as the tears streamed down her face. "I picked up the phone, but I heard a girl say, 'This ain't your brother, but somebody said he was shot last night and he's dead.' I dropped the phone and realized it was real, it was real.”

In the year since, Channell Singleton said her brother's death had taken a toll on the family.

“I'm not the same. I used to be happy. I loved everything, and now I'm just mad and angry, upset and hurt. I miss him," said Channell Singleton, fighting through tears.

Although frustrated by the lack of progress in the investigation, Jamie Singleton's family remains hopeful that someone will do the right thing.

"If you truly did love him, please come forward," said Channell Singleton.

If you have any information about the case, please get in touch with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's tip line at 720-874-8477. You can remain anonymous.