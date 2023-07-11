Watch Now
Arapahoe County investigating homicide on the High Line Trail after man is found dead near Iliff and Quebec

Posted at 12:15 PM, Jul 11, 2023
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – A homicide investigation is underway in Unincorporated Arapahoe County after a man was found dead on the High Line Canal Trail early Tuesday morning.

Deputies received a call at around 5:30 a.m. from someone going through the trail in the area of E. Iliff Ave and S. Quebec St. of a man lying on the ground whom they believed to be deceased.

Responding deputies confirmed the man was dead and called for help from investigators to process the scene.

While they would not release their early findings, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Bartmann told Denver7 over the phone they are considering the man’s death a homicide as foul play is suspected in the man’s death.

No other details surrounding the man’s death were made available.

Investigators were still in area by 11:30 a.m. looking for video and “anyone who may have seen anything in the last 24 hours,” Bartmann said.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has seen anything to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 720-874-8477.

