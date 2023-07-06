Watch Now
Westbound lanes of W. Colfax Ave. closed at Pierce St. for Lakewood police shooting investigation Thursday

Lakewood police closed the Westbound lanes of West Colfax Ave. at Pierce St. for a shooting investigation Thursday morning. The suspects are accused of throwing fireworks at homeless encampments before driving toward an agent.
Posted at 6:03 AM, Jul 06, 2023
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police closed the Westbound lanes of West Colfax Avenue at Pierce Street for a shooting investigation Thursday morning.

Teller Street was also closed at West Colfax Avenue.

A passenger in a car was reportedly shooting off fireworks at homeless encampments while driving Westbound on West Colfax Avenue around 1 Thursday morning, according to Agent Paul Osckel with the Lakewood Police Department.

A Lakewood police agent was sent to the area after receiving reports of the incident. When he arrived, he witnessed a homeless man respond by throwing a rock through the open back window of the car.

The Lakewood police agent confronted the homeless man for throwing the rock. Then the driver turned the car around and came back toward the agent, at which time the agent shot at the car. There were no injuries.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into Lakewood police custody, and the agent is on leave.

Traffic is impacted in the area as the department investigates.

Lakewood police recommend drivers detour northbound on Pierce Street to West 20th Ave. to Wadsworth Boulevard. The department expects the road closures to last several hours.

