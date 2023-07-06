Westbound lanes of W. Colfax Ave. closed at Pierce St. for Lakewood police shooting investigation Thursday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police closed the Westbound lanes of West Colfax Avenue at Pierce Street for a shooting investigation Thursday morning.

Teller Street was also closed at West Colfax Avenue.

A passenger in a car was reportedly shooting off fireworks at homeless encampments while driving Westbound on West Colfax Avenue around 1 Thursday morning, according to Agent Paul Osckel with the Lakewood Police Department.

A Lakewood police agent was sent to the area after receiving reports of the incident. When he arrived, he witnessed a homeless man respond by throwing a rock through the open back window of the car.

The Lakewood police agent confronted the homeless man for throwing the rock. Then the driver turned the car around and came back toward the agent, at which time the agent shot at the car. There were no injuries.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into Lakewood police custody, and the agent is on leave.

Traffic is impacted in the area as the department investigates.

Lakewood police recommend drivers detour northbound on Pierce Street to West 20th Ave. to Wadsworth Boulevard. The department expects the road closures to last several hours.

7/6/23 at 4 a.m. Westbound W Colfax Ave is closed at Pierce Street for investigation - detour northbound on Pierce to W 20th Ave to Wadsworth Blvd. Teller Street also closed at Colfax. Closure will last several hours. @ColoradoDOT @Denver7Traffic @KOAJetcopter — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) July 6, 2023

Large police presence in the area of Colfax and Teller while police investigate an officer involved shooting. Please avoid the area. PIO enroute, more information to follow. — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) July 6, 2023