WATCH: Video shows Arvada police shootout with car theft suspect

ARVADA, Colo. — Video shot by residents of an Arvada neighborhood shows a terrifying gun battle between police and a car theft suspect playing out in front of their home early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. in an alley west of Kipling Parkway.
Arvada police said officers shot and wounded a man sitting inside a stolen vehicle after they said he opened fire on officers during a standoff.
Crime
Car theft suspect shot, wounded by Arvada police during shootout
The video was shared with Denver7 by a resident who did not want to be identified. In it, you can hear several gunshots and the reactions of the homeowner as they film the incident from inside their house.
You can watch the video [Caution: some may find it disturbing] in the player below:
The suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No officers were injured, but three were placed on administrative leave, in line with department policy, police said.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.