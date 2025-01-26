WATCH: Video shows Arvada police shootout with car theft suspect

ARVADA, Colo. — Video shot by residents of an Arvada neighborhood shows a terrifying gun battle between police and a car theft suspect playing out in front of their home early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. in an alley west of Kipling Parkway.

Arvada police said officers shot and wounded a man sitting inside a stolen vehicle after they said he opened fire on officers during a standoff.

The video was shared with Denver7 by a resident who did not want to be identified. In it, you can hear several gunshots and the reactions of the homeowner as they film the incident from inside their house.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured, but three were placed on administrative leave, in line with department policy, police said.