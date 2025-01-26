Car theft suspect shot, wounded by Arvada police during shootout

ARVADA, Colo. — Police in Arvada shot and wounded a car theft suspect after police said the man opened fire on officers during a standoff early Sunday morning.

No officers were injured.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. in an alley one block west of Kipling Parkway, between W. 58th Place and W. 59th Avenue.

Police said officers observed the male suspect get into a stolen car at that location.

When approached, police said he refused to exit the vehicle and eventually fired several rounds at officers.

They returned fire, striking the suspect, according to police. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three officers were placed on administrative leave, per department policy, Arvada police said.