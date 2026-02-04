Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two possible bomb threats under investigation Wednesday morning in Adams County and Brighton

Adams County Courthouse.png
Google Maps
Adams County Courthouse.png
Brighton King Soopers.png
DENVER — Two possible bomb threats are under investigation Wednesday morning in Adams County and Brighton.

First, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said it evacuated the Adams County Courthouse for a possible bomb threat around 8:38 a.m. Wednesday.

Out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff's office said it evacuated the courthouse. Adams County sheriff's deputies are on scene investigating this incident.

Adams County Courthouse.png

Then around 9:03 a.m. Wednesday, the Brighton Police Department said it was investigating a possible bomb threat at the King Soopers on Bromley Lane. That is approximately three miles west of the Adams County County Courthouse.

Brighton King Soopers.png

Brighton police also evacuated the store out of an abundance of caution, and officers are on scene and are investigating the report.

denver7-your-voice-thumbnail.png

