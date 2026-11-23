DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman are in police custody after barricading themselves in a car for over two hours in Douglas County.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Director of Public Information Deborah Takahara says Colorado State Patrol first noticed the car driving near Castle Rock early Monday morning. Officers tried to pull over the car after noticing that the plates were stolen and did not match the vehicle they were on.

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CSP officers backed off the car, which sped away, hitting over 98 miles an hour on I-25.

Denver7 reached out to CSP to find out why they backed off of their pursuit but we have yet to hear back.

Later, Takahara said Douglas County license plate cameras picked up the vehicle.

“We did get a hit on our automatic license plate reader that alerted deputies that this car was in this area on Lincoln Avenue,” she said. “They knew what had happened earlier with them taking off from Colorado State Patrol, so they knew it was imperative that they get them taken into custody.”

Douglas County deputies stopped the car off I-25 along Lincoln Ave. Takahara says the suspects barricaded themselves in the car so officers couldn’t see inside.

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Several other agencies were called other the scene, including Parker Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Littleton Police Department, South Metro Fire Rescue and members of the regional SWAT team.

“I'd just like to thank the community for its patience this morning,” Takahara said. “We know this is a heavily traveled area in the middle of the morning rush hour commute, so we really appreciate everybody just giving our investigators time to work this situation and resolve it peacefully.”

Both suspects were taken into custody peacefully.