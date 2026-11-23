WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Three teens were injured, one critically, following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 near the Wyoming border Sunday evening, the Colorado State Patrol said Monday.

The crash occurred sometime before 6 p.m. on the northbound lanes of I-25 near milepost 298, according to a news release. At the scene, troopers found both cars fully engulfed inf flames.

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Though investigators have still yet to piece what led up to the crash, all occupants of both vehicles were able to escape, they said. Firefighters were able to put out the flames not long after first responders arrived at the scene.

“Due to the collision, a juvenile was found unresponsive and was transported by helicopter to a local medical facility in critical condition,” CSP troopers said.

The current condition of the juvenile injured in the crash was not immediately released.

NB I-25 was closed for several hours as investigators combed the scene. The road has since reopened.