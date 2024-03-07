Two juveniles charged with a combined 18 counts in shooting at Adams County sports bar

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Two juveniles were charged Thursday with a combined 18 counts in connection with a shooting at an Adams County sports bar that left five people injured over the weekend.

The suspects were among the five gunshot victims following the shooting at 52eighty Sports Bar, located at 7575 Broadway in unincorporated Adams County Saturday night, according to deputies with their Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness at the scene, Corina Pino, said they were celebrating her mother's 60th birthday party when shots rang out. Her 17-year-old stepson and her sister-in-law, Heather Harmon, were hit by gunfire.

“Her kids are maybe 15 and 11 or 10," said Pino. "They had to see their mom shot in a bathroom on the floor, fighting for her life.”

No further details about the shooting have been released and because both suspects are juveniles, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said they could not confirm any additional details about the shooting.

One of the two suspects is facing 14 charges, including: Four counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree trespass, one count of possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and four counts of aggravated juvenile offender.

The second suspect is facing four charges: One count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and aggravated juvenile offender.