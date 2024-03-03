Two people hurt in shooting at Adams County sports bar, suspect in custody

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting at the 52eighty Sports Bar.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says one person has been taken into custody, and the extent of the two victims' injuries is unknown.

The sheriff's office says their investigation remains active, however, they do not believe there is a threat to the community. They first shared details about the incident around 9:25pm on Saturday night.

52eighty Sports Bar is located at 7575 Broadway in unincorporated Adams County, near the intersection of I-25 and Hwy 36.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Denver7.com for updates.