Teen arrested after deadly shooting in Denver's Cap Hill neighborhood

DENVER — Police in Denver announced Tuesday that an 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a homicide over the weekend.

Abdulla Jele Mugoya is accused of killing his victim in a shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Lincoln Street and E. 12th Avenue.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police said Mugoya was arrested the same day as the shooting and is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Sunday's Cap Hill homicide came amid a rash of unrelated weekend shootings in the Denver metro area that left at least one teen dead and wounded two others.

A juvenile suspect was arrested in a Denver shooting Friday night that killed a 17-year-old boy.