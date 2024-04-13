Watch Now
Juvenile male killed in Denver shooting; teen wounded in separate Aurora shooting

Juvenile suspect arrested in Denver shooting
KMGH
Posted at 9:20 AM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 12:48:50-04

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male dead Friday night. And in Aurora, police there are investigating a shooting that wounded a teenage boy early Saturday morning.

The Denver shooting happened in the 3800 block of Walnut Street, near the city's River North Art District (RiNo), according to an 11:01 p.m. Denver police social media post.

Police arrived and located the juvenile victim. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to police. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity at a later time.

Denver police later reported Saturday that a suspect had been arrested in the case. A juvenile male, whose name was not released because of his status, was booked on investigation of manslaughter related to the Walnut Street shooting.

Police said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing. They said the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The Aurora shooting happened near the 11000 block of E. 35th Place, according to a 1:48 a.m. Aurora police social media post. Police said the incident involved two vehicles occupied by juveniles and young adults.

The shooting occurred after an exchange of words between the two groups. The teen victim is expected to recover, police said. No arrests have been made and suspect information was not available.

