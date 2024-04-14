Denver police investigate 2 separate overnight shootings

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating two separate shootings that left two people wounded Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The first shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of N. Peoria Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said a woman was shot, but no other details regarding the victim’s condition were provided.

The second shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Lincoln Street and E. 12th Avenue.

Police said one person was shot at this location. Their condition is not known.

No arrests were reported in either incident and information regarding suspects was not available.

This comes after a rash of unrelated weekend shootings in the Denver metro area that left one teen dead and wounded two others.

A juvenile suspect was arrested in a Denver shooting Friday night that killed a 17-year-old boy.