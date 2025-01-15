Watch Now
CrimeCrime

Actions

Suspect in 2021 killing of 16-year-old convicted Wednesday, Denver District Attorney's Office says

Ashlye Handy faces up to 48 years in prison when she's sentenced on April 3
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
gavel court generic.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — The suspect in the 2021 killing of a 16-year-old was convicted on Wednesday, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Ashlye Handy, 36, faces up to 48 years in prison when she's sentenced on April 3, 2025.

She was charged with shooting and killing Abreham Yohhanes, 16, on Sept. 15, 2021 off Yosemite Street and E. Colfax Avenue. However, the Denver Police Department conducted a month-long search for Handy until she turned herself in mid-October 2021.

handcuffs

Local

Suspect in shooting of teen turns herself in to Denver police

Blayke Roznowski

She was held on a first-degree homicide charge.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.