Suspect in 2021 killing of 16-year-old convicted Wednesday, Denver District Attorney's Office says

DENVER — The suspect in the 2021 killing of a 16-year-old was convicted on Wednesday, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.
Ashlye Handy, 36, faces up to 48 years in prison when she's sentenced on April 3, 2025.
She was charged with shooting and killing Abreham Yohhanes, 16, on Sept. 15, 2021 off Yosemite Street and E. Colfax Avenue. However, the Denver Police Department conducted a month-long search for Handy until she turned herself in mid-October 2021.
Local
Suspect in shooting of teen turns herself in to Denver police
She was held on a first-degree homicide charge.
