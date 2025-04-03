Woman convicted of killing 16-year-old in September 2021 sentenced to 25 years in prison

DENVER — A woman convicted of killing a 16-year-old at an east Denver apartment complex in September 2021 was sentenced on Thursday to 25 years in prison.

Abrehem Yohhanes, 16, was killed in a shooting at 1437 North Yosemite Street in September 2021. One month later, Ashlye Handy turned herself in to authorities in connection with the crime.

Handy was convicted of second-degree murder on January 14. On Thursday, she was sentenced to 25 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced.

In a statement, Denver District Attorney John Walsh said, "Abrehem Yohhanes’ murder was a terrible, senseless tragedy: A young man, just 16 years old, killed with nearly his entire life in front of him. Ms. Handy will pay a heavy price for her awful actions – a sentence that we hope will bring a measure of comfort and a sense of justice to all those who knew and loved Abrehem. I want to thank the prosecutors, investigators and victim advocates in my office, as well as the detectives with the Denver Police Department, whose great work led to the conviction and sentence in this case."